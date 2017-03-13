Local filmmaker Edoardo Crismani and his mother Barbara have embarked on a journey to unravel the mystery surrounding Barbara’s father Joe Murray, an indigenous boxing champion.

This is a personal story about courage and the talents of a famous boxer and vaudevillian whose history has largely been unknown until now.

To find out a bit more, Edoarado joined Jennie in studio.

The Panther Within, an emotional documentary premiering on NITV (Channel 34 Free to Air) on Wednesday 15 March at 8pm.

Produced by Ayda Mahdizadeh