The New York Marathon – How about you?

Adrian Dodson Shaw, the head coach from the Indigenous Marathon Project is looking for Indigenous people who could end up competing in November’s New York Marathon. Last year 3 of the 12 member squad were from South Australia. He joined Nunga Wangga to encourage runners to turn up to the trials being held on Tuesday 21 February at West Beach.

Adrian, who originally comes from Broome, is the first Aboriginal person to be appointed as the Indigenous Marathon head coach. He’s not only run the New York marathon but was the first Aboriginal person to compete in the North Pole Marathon when it was a mere minus 40 degrees!