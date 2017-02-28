The latest in the US with Taylor Kaplan

The antics of US President Donald Trump are making news again. Major news outlets have been banned from attending a critical press briefing, and Republicans in congress have returned home to jeering crowds of protesters.

We also spoke Oscar’s blunders, about how the US public reacted to the shambles of the 2017 ceremony when La La Land was wrongly announced as Best Picture instead of Moonlight.

Jennie Lenman spoke with our US Correspondent Taylor Kaplan. You can read more from Taylor here.

Produced by Tim Sutherland