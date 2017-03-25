The Haste With Nuclear Waste & The Waste Of Nuclear Weapons – Dave Sweeney ACF
The debate or as many observe the complete lack of it over what to do with Australia’s nuclear waste has been generating heat. Dave Sweeney from the Australian Conservation Foundation has recently been in South Australia visiting potential dump sites and talking to the locals who may be affected and he spoke to Ian Newton about the issue plus also recent news following the Western Australian State Election and upcoming UN talks on banning nuclear weapons. Produced by Ian Newton.
image courtesy of Wikipedia
