The Green’s view on the Energy Crisis
15 Feb 2017
In the wake of multiple blackouts and power issues across South Australia, discussion of power and renewable energy has become increasingly politicised. With no clear resolution in sight, politicians need to stop saying and start doing.
Parliamentary leader of the SA Greens in the South Australian Legislative Council, Mark Parnell, joined Jennie Lenman this morning to discuss.
Produced by Tim Sutherland
