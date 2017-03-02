The Future of Adelaide’s Public Spaces – A chat with Architect Gerald Matthews

There’s no better time to be in Adelaide than March. From the Garden of Unearthly Delights, the flock of Fringe performers, the Royal Croquet Club and the Adelaide Festival, March is truly the time in which our sleepy city and some of its public spaces shine.

But outside of the festival season, a lot of these spaces tend to lose their glow and become relegated to being lunch or loitering spots.



Gerald Matthews from Matthews Architects joined us in the studio to discuss how we can make better use of Adelaide’s public areas both during and beyond Mad March.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

