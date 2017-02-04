The Folk Show Saturday February 4th

The program today was presented by Julie Cavanagh, with studio guest, Scottish fiddle maestro, Catherine Fraser talking about her latest CD release ‘After the Haar’.

Track Artist Album

Engeliska/The Tempest Catherine Fraser After the Haar A

Snowflakes in the sun Eddi Reader The best of Eddi Reader

Ye Jacobites Eddi Reader The songs of Robert Burns

Ste-Waves Les Poules a Colin Ste-Waves

Goodbye my darling Sam Lee Ground of its own

Begging for change Cat, Dog, Bird Head first into the riddle A

After the Haar Catherine Fraser After the Haar A

Willie Mackenzie's/Willie Murray's/Spot the dogs Catherine Fraser After the Haar A

Belidati/The Black Rose Catherine Fraser After the Haar A

Hey Rain Danny Spooner Emerging tradition A

Lockkeeper Eric Bogle At this stage A

Each one lost Bruce Cockburn Small source of comfort

Lonelier than yesterday Krista Polvere Krista Polvere A

Fisherman's Blues The Waterboys Fisherman's Blues

Let the earth bear witness The Waterboys An appointment with Mr Yeats