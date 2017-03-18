The Folk Show Saturday 18 March 2017

The Folk Show this week was presented by Julie Cavanagh and featured the first part of a prerecorded interview with Scottish singer/songwriter Eddi Reader,who is currently touring Australia with Boo Hewardine.

Track Artist Album

What you do with what you've got Eddi Reader The Best of Eddi Reader

The last of the tourists Mick Thomas These are the songs A

Queen Street Cobbler The East Pointers Secret Victory

Wolves The Young Folk First sign of morning

Further down th eline Scott Cook Further down the line

All I had Ami Williamson Close to home A

When I die The Waifs Live recordings from Pt Fairy Folk Festival A

Happy Hour Hora London Klezmer Quartet To the Tavern

My further shore Yeshe Woven A

Ireland Dobe Newton A convict can't be trusted A

Snowflakes in the sun Eddi Reader Best of Eddi Reader

Roundabout Boo Hewardine Anon

Time is a tempest Cloudstreet Clouds on the road A

Roll on th eday John Schumann True believers A

If it be your will Webb Sisters Savages