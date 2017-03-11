The Folk Show playlist 4March 2017
11 Mar 2017
Eric Ford and Margaret Monks
Track Artist Album
Dear your Hat The Young Folk First sign of Morning
Recruited Collier Stray Hens A
Standing in the light Eric Bogle A
it's a beautiful Night Eddie reader Vagabond
Broom of the Cowdenknowes Gordon mgIntyre/Kate Delaney Galedonis dreaming A
A cCase ot You Ami Williamson in concert A
i Never asked Meg Braun Meg braun
Heyfield Girl Michael Waugh Heyfield Girl A
Freedom Calling Colcannon Live at the Gov A
Prince Charles Talking Blues Bruce Watson A
Man of thre trees Dave Clark traitor's gate b5 years on A
The Outlaw John munro Plying my trade A
Smoke and Strong Whisky Christy Moore Smoke and strong Whisky
Made for Ech Other Alison Ferrier Alison Ferrier A
Listen to the Old ones Kate Delaney/Gordon McIntyre Caledonia Dreaming A
Sunset Land John McSherry Sunset land
Irish Lords Wongawilli Live at the Local A
I've Been here before The young Folk