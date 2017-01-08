The Folk Show 7 January 2017
08 Jan 2017
Presented by David Cavanagh, a New Year all Australian show.
Track Artist Album
Sparky Sharon Shannon Off The Gap
Roll The Woodpile Down/Yellow Girls The Wheeze and Suck Band Flash Lads A
Elspeth's Wedding Home Rule Joint Effort A
Water To Wine Fiddle Chicks Steal The Moon (EP) A
Song Of Artesian Water Cloudstreet Land Of Bright Gold A
If Wishes Were Fishes Irene Petrie Traitors Gate Folk Club. Five Years On A
Rake Toe Sucking Cowgirls Flamin' Sheilas A
Broom O' The Cowdenknowes Gordon McIntyre & Kate Delaney Caledonia Dreaming A
Outward Bound Mick Aherne & The Harcourt Valley Band In The Pocket A
Hungarian Holiday The Bearded Gypsy Band Folk Revolution A
Bargirl Romance Brenton Manser & The She Rebels Brenton Manser & The She Rebels A
Dangerous Creatures The Tiger & Me From A Liar To A Thief A
The Ballad Of Charles Davenport John Munro Plying My Trade A
Organ Grinder Gurdy Girl The Organ Grinder A
Hell & Highwater Sal Kimber & The Rollin' Wheel Southern Light A
North Winds Of May The Lazy Farmer's Sons Small Sky A
The Fiddle & The Drum The Spooky Men's Chorale Stop Scratching It A
Murrumbidgee Water Roaring Forties & Friends NSW State Of Play 2008 A
Sky Of The Southern Cross Rebecca Wright & Donald McKay Over Burns And Braes A
Leeward Side Josh Pyke The Beginning & The End Of Everything A