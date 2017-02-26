The Folk Show 25 February 2017

Presented by David Cavanagh and including a telephone interview with Ami Williamson, who is performing three Adelaide Fringe concerts with Eric Bogle at the Trinity Sessions.

Track Artist Album

Sparky Sharon Shannon Off The Gap

Auretti's Dutch Skipper/An Adventure At Margate/The Spirit Of The Dance Brass Monkey Sound & Rumour

Big Bill's Dream The Baker Suite Still Life A

Fishes The Cat Empire Womadelaide 2009 A

Blue Day High The Fatherhood Dreams Enough To Share A

Le baillard La Bottine Souriante Appellation D'Origine Controlee

The Farmer's Anthem Danny Spooner & Duncan Brown Labour and Toil A

Nottamun Town Return Steve Tilston The Reckoning

The Fitter's Song Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band Big Machine

Willie Mackenzie's/Willie Murray's/Spot The Dogs Catherine Fraser After The Haar A

Female Transport Bush Gothic The Natural Selection Australian Songbook A

Kitturiat The Jerry Cans Aakuluk

Penny For The Ploughboy Pete Coe In Paper Houses

Boys Of Bedlam Spiral Dance Notes Of Being A

Another Day In The Park Suzannah Espie Mother's Not Feeling Herself Today A

Never Any Good Martin Simson Prodigal Son