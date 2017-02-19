The Folk Show
19 Feb 2017
The Folk Show Saturday 18th February 2017 was presented by David Long.
Busy night in Adelaide what with big concert in the Adelaide Oval and the Adelaide Fringe Parade. The show was of lots of older tracks I have wanted to play and decided to try some of them.
Track Artist Album
Encore Christy Moore Smoke & Strong Whisky
Chinese White Incredible String Band Nebulous & Nearnesses
Peppers & Tomatoes Ralph McTell Travelling Man
The Galway Girl Sharon Shannon Live at Dolans
The Lady of Shalott Lorenna McKennitt The Visit
The Druncken Landlady + Brendan Power The New Harmonica
The Monument Andy Irvine Rain on the Roof
Get you off my mind Mary Mai Gill Thats me on the cover A
Send us a quiet night June Tabor Apples
Burning Times Christy Moore moke & Strong Whisky
Easter Lillies Ralph McTell Red Sky
You got the girl Rachel Hore Wilrara A
Good Morning Bouganville Alister Hulett In The Back Streets of Paradise A
Time to Time Sharon Shannon Live at Dolans