The Folk Show Saturday 18th February 2017 was presented by David Long.

Busy night in Adelaide what with big concert in the Adelaide Oval and the Adelaide Fringe Parade. The show was of lots of older tracks I have wanted to play and decided to try some of them.

Track Artist Album

Encore Christy Moore Smoke & Strong Whisky

Chinese White Incredible String Band Nebulous & Nearnesses

Peppers & Tomatoes Ralph McTell Travelling Man

The Galway Girl Sharon Shannon Live at Dolans

The Lady of Shalott Lorenna McKennitt The Visit

The Druncken Landlady + Brendan Power The New Harmonica

The Monument Andy Irvine Rain on the Roof

Get you off my mind Mary Mai Gill Thats me on the cover A

Send us a quiet night June Tabor Apples

Burning Times Christy Moore moke & Strong Whisky

Easter Lillies Ralph McTell Red Sky

You got the girl Rachel Hore Wilrara A

Good Morning Bouganville Alister Hulett In The Back Streets of Paradise A