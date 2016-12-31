The Folk Show
The Folk Show Saturday 31st December 2016
Thanks to all the artists, record companies, listeners who supported us this past year as we moved and changed the station. We now have a new management team and look forward to 2017
To you all have a Happy New Year and thank you from us all for your support.
Some old and new this program.
Track Artist Album
A Medley The Chieftains Wide World Over
Lord of the Dance Maddy Prior Songs of Sydney Carter
Sailors Bonnet/Banshee Brendon Power New Irish Harmonica
Streets of London Ralph McTell Streets
My Hearts tonight in Ireland Andy Irvine Rain on the Roof
Ye Banks and Brees Dougie McLean Snaigow
The Shoalhaven Man Pat Drummond Tales from The Local Rag A
The New Jigs Browzabella Browzabella A Compilation
Eyes of the Engineer Bernard Carney West A
The Blacksmith Emma Heath Emma
Jock of Hazeldene Maddy Prior Seven for Old England
The Ride Celtarabia Coincidences
Si Bheag Si Mhor Brendan Power New Irish Harmonica
The Magdalane Laundries Chietains/ Joni Mitchell Wide World Over
Chinese White Incredible String Band Nebulous Nearness
Summer Girls Ralph McTell Boy