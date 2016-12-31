The Folk Show Saturday 31st December 2016

Thanks to all the artists, record companies, listeners who supported us this past year as we moved and changed the station. We now have a new management team and look forward to 2017

To you all have a Happy New Year and thank you from us all for your support.

Some old and new this program.

Track Artist Album

A Medley The Chieftains Wide World Over

Lord of the Dance Maddy Prior Songs of Sydney Carter

Sailors Bonnet/Banshee Brendon Power New Irish Harmonica

Streets of London Ralph McTell Streets

My Hearts tonight in Ireland Andy Irvine Rain on the Roof

Ye Banks and Brees Dougie McLean Snaigow

The Shoalhaven Man Pat Drummond Tales from The Local Rag A

The New Jigs Browzabella Browzabella A Compilation

Eyes of the Engineer Bernard Carney West A

The Blacksmith Emma Heath Emma

Jock of Hazeldene Maddy Prior Seven for Old England

The Ride Celtarabia Coincidences

Si Bheag Si Mhor Brendan Power New Irish Harmonica

The Magdalane Laundries Chietains/ Joni Mitchell Wide World Over

Chinese White Incredible String Band Nebulous Nearness