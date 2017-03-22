The Flâneur Files Playlist – 22/03/17

Can you believe it? We have a fourth show and the plebians have let me write a description for this one. Oh wait no Mahendra is on the keyboard now. Today’s show is an interview with Adelaide comedian Duncan Turner. We discuss his childhood, investigating how music and comedy were paths to self-acceptance. We also explore his journey into science, ‘nerdiness’, and his love for David Attenborough and Charles Darwin. In this is a foray into lithographs, and Duncan’s bedroom store. Later on, we look at success and failure as an artist. What is it like to bomb out of an open-mic night? How does it feel to make people really truly laugh? And finally, we discuss feelings of adequacy and inadequacy, ego and identity, worth and worthlessness. Thanks, Duncan, for an insightful, humbling, and down-to-earth interview!

Track Artist Album

Snug as Fuck Liam Finn The Nihilist

Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell EP A

Stand By Me Ben E King Don't Play That Song!

Vienna Billy Joel The Stranger