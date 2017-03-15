The Flâneur Files Playlist – 15/03/17

In this edition, we take off from last week’s show, using our discussion of identity as the springboard into an analysis of politics, rhetoric, and personal ideals. Adrian explores how personal identity is constructed in an interview with a university student, Tim Whiffen. Then, Hamish and Mahendra open our first Weekly Flâneur, on the rhetoric behind the American Dream. We ponder how these ideals are manipulated in speech and text to appeal, for better or worse, to our sensibilities and desire for a better life. Enjoy!

Track Artist Album

Summertime Chet Baker Best of Chet Baker

Coming Home Leon Bridges Coming Home