The Flâneur Files Playlist – 08/03/17

Can you believe it? They let us have a second show! On this episode of The Flâneur Files, Mahendra explores how Betroffenheit, a drama-dance combination currently showing as part of the Adelaide Festival, provides a picture of the redemptive qualities of art in the face of profound tragedy. Then, fellow co-host Adrian gets the interrogation of his life as Hamish and Mahendra push him to the brink of his comfort zone, shedding light on who he is. Finally, we commence the first edition of The Weekly Flâneur, investigating personal identity in our modern world. Tune in for some worldly exploration.

