The Flâneur Files Playlist – 01/03/17

01 Mar 2017

The very first episode of The Flâneur Files, a program about the human condition and all that it entails. Join Hamish, Adrian, and Mahendra as they commence this intellectual odyssey by discussing the Flâneur, and its symbolic value for the program’s ethos, and our modern age. Then, listen in as they discuss the relation of the Flâneur to humanity’s search for meaning. They consider three ways of creating value and meaning: through the absurd, nature and story, and love. Enjoy!

Track Artist Album
Summertime Chet Baker Best of Chet Baker
So Clear Junip Junip
Extreme Ways Moby 18
October Broken Bells Broken Bells
Hang On Guster Ganging Up on the Sun
Jazz Cafe Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe
Solitude is Bliss Tame Impala Innerspeaker
Living Colour The Paper Kites States
Talisman Air Moon Safari
Coffee Lounge Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe
Heroes David Bowie Heroes
Yakety Sax Benny Hill Yakety Sax (single)
Asleep in Perfection Augie March Sunset Studies
See The World The Kooks Inside In / Inside Out
Resolution Matt Corby Resolution - EP
Jazz Flavour Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe
Love Is Deep Matthew E. White Fresh Blood
Heartbeats Jose Gonzalez Veneer
Into My Arms Nick Cave The Boatman's Call