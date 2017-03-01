The Flâneur Files Playlist – 01/03/17

The very first episode of The Flâneur Files, a program about the human condition and all that it entails. Join Hamish, Adrian, and Mahendra as they commence this intellectual odyssey by discussing the Flâneur, and its symbolic value for the program’s ethos, and our modern age. Then, listen in as they discuss the relation of the Flâneur to humanity’s search for meaning. They consider three ways of creating value and meaning: through the absurd, nature and story, and love. Enjoy!

Track Artist Album

Summertime Chet Baker Best of Chet Baker

So Clear Junip Junip

Extreme Ways Moby 18

October Broken Bells Broken Bells

Hang On Guster Ganging Up on the Sun

Jazz Cafe Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe

Solitude is Bliss Tame Impala Innerspeaker

Living Colour The Paper Kites States

Talisman Air Moon Safari

Coffee Lounge Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe

Heroes David Bowie Heroes

Yakety Sax Benny Hill Yakety Sax (single)

Asleep in Perfection Augie March Sunset Studies

See The World The Kooks Inside In / Inside Out

Resolution Matt Corby Resolution - EP

Jazz Flavour Cafe Music BGM Jazz Lounge Relaxing Cafe

Love Is Deep Matthew E. White Fresh Blood

Heartbeats Jose Gonzalez Veneer