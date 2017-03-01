The Flâneur Files Playlist – 01/03/17

01 Mar 2017
The very first episode of The Flâneur Files, a program about the human condition and all that it entails. Join Hamish, Adrian, and Mahendra as they commence this intellectual odyssey by discussing the Flâneur, and its symbolic value for the program’s ethos, and our modern age. Then, listen in as they discuss the relation of the Flâneur to humanity’s search for meaning. They consider three ways of creating value and meaning: through the absurd, nature and story, and love. Enjoy!
