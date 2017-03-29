The Flâneur Files Play by Play – 22/03/17

Dear Mum and Dad,

Thanks for listening again this week. (Thanks also for Zambrero’s slush fund: I’ve nearly got enough stamps for a free one)

Tonight’s show takes the form of a panel discussion. Starting with an attempt to define art, we find ourselves quickly sliding down the rabbit hole in search of answers. Is art universal? How do we analyse its emotional power? Is beauty purely comparative? Does something become boring if we can measure it?

To be honest, we’ve got no answers, so it would be nice if you could help us out when we get home tonight. Maybe with a nice hot chocolate too.

Love,

Mahendra, Adrian and Hamish