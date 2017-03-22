The Flâneur Files March 8 2017 Podcast

Hello listener. The following podcast is of our show on March 8. For reasons beyond us, the link to listen again to the show was broken. If you’re interested on listening back to that week’s show, then here it is. Keep in mind no music from outside the Radio Adelaide studios can be converted into a podcast, so songs that were played on the show have been cut out. This week’s episode contains a review of the play Betroffenheit, exploring the nature of tragedy and the nature of dance and movement. it also has an interview with our co-host Adrian Szabo, on who he is and how he sees the world. Enjoy!