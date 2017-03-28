The Adelaide Hills are the perfect host for wine, food, music and a good time; and we need to celebrate it more often! The Festival at Basket Range plans to do just that.

Alex Harris, the Co director of The Festival and lead singer in Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band, joined us to chat about the festival. Plus, musician Aidan Jazzy Jones joined in later for some tunes.

You can find out more about The Festival at Basket Range here, and check out their Facebook event here.

Live Songs:

Whispers by Aidan Jones

Refugee by Aidan Jones

Produced by Kvitka Becker