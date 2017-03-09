The Entertaining Adriano Cappelleta! LNL Fringe Special

This Boy’s in Love is the latest Stage production by Aussie performing artist Adriano Cappelletta. He describes the show as a ‘One man, gay, rom-com cabaret.” It’s a journey about finding love while navigating the urban jungles of Grindr and instant hook up culture. I caught up with the man behind the show and we get a little carried away talking about his many talents and interests within the arts, but also about issues of marriage equality, straight male insecurity, Cory Bernardi and perceptions of the LGBTQI community.