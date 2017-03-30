The Diary of Anne Frank – Henny Walters

The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th Century.

The memoirs of the young Jewish girl who was forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution are an essential part of how many poeple rember the darkest period of our human history.

This April the Adelaide Repertory Theatre presents a production of The Diary of Anne Frank. The award winning script draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank’s real-life diary, allowing the audience to experience Anne in a way that breathes life into this passionate, complex young woman.

The star of the show, young actress Henny Walters joined Ian Newton in the Radio Adelaide Breakfast studio to talk about her experiences planning Anne Frank.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen