It seems like she’s done it all, from graphic design to photography, to fashion and yoga teaching and now she’s taken on writing.

Sunni Overend is Australia’s own creative wonder woman.

After successfully self publishing her first novel, she has signed a two book contract with HarperCollins.

She joined Jennie Lenman to discuss her latest novel ‘The Dangers of Truffle Hunting’.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Pinterest