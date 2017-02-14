The Churchill Fellowship: Calling all South Australians from Plumbers to Professors

Do you have a great idea and a passion to translate it into something that can contribute to Australia?

There are more than 100 Churchill Fellowships on offer in 2017, and the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust of Australia is calling for South Australians to apply.

The South Australian Churchill Fellows President, Graeme Addock and one of the 2015 Churchill Fellows, Heather Smith joined us this morning.

