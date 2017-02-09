The British Invasion Begins- 9th February 1964

The British Invasion Begins

Late 1963 the Beatlemania phenomenon had reached the music scene in the USA. While their music did receive opposition leading into Christmas 1963 the writing was on the wall. By mid January 1964 the Beatles Hit, I want to hold your hand, was the No1 hit in the USA in all music surveys.

On February 9th, 1964 the Beatles made their USA television debut on the Ed Sullivan Show, performing the hit, I want to hold your hand. It is estimated that 75% of the USA adult television viewing audience (73 million people) watched the performance. This performance is marked as the beginning of the musical British Invasion in the USA opening the way for dozens of British acts being introduced to the lucrative U.S music market.

The next two years saw bands from the UK reach success in the USA, some are still performing today and are rock and roll legends, others passed into obscurity as quick as they reached fame as “one hit wonders”.

Tomorrow night on Twelvebar, Alex will feature a sample of the British Invasion to celebrate the occasion.

British Invasion Bands

This just a sample of the 1964-66 bands

The Beatles, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, The Searchers, The Hollies, The Animals, The Kinks, The Yardbirds, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Freddie and the Dreamers, Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Peter and Gordon, Chad and Jeremy, The Honeycombs, Swinging Blue Jeans, Manfred Mann, Petula Clark, Freddie and the Dreamers, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, The Troggs, Donovan, Lulu, Billy J. Kramer, The Bachelors, Them, Tom Jones, The Spencer Davis Group.

Tune in Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar with Alex, at 11.00pm on Friday night for the British Invasion Celebration.