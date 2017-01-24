Local Indie-Garage rockers, The Aves, have been described as a fusion of The Clash, The Velvet Underground and The Smiths.

Their unique, energetic style saw them take out Triple J’s 2013 Unearthed, Big Day Out competition followed by a tour of the US and Canada, taking the stage at Toronto’s North By North East Festival and RiverRocks in Manhattan, New York.

Jennie Lenman was joined by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Lucy Campbell.

Produced by Michael Migali