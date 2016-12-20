The Australian National Electricity Market Undergoes a Review

The September 2016 Blackout across the entire state of South Australia was a day many people won’t forget. The outage saw some houses without power for more than eleven hours.

The Australian National Electricity Market is undergoing a review following the blackout. The review is hoping to develop a national reform blueprint to maintain energy security and reliability.

Ian Newton spoke with Energy Fellow, David Blowers from the Grattan Institute.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image Sourced from Wikimedia