The Adelaide Fringe is back!
16 Feb 2017
Tomorrow night welcomes in the annual celebrations of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe Festival, kicking off the festival with a special opening ceremony. This year will see plenty of fascinating and entertaining acts, some that have performed across the world.
To kick start the Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO, Heather Croall joined Jennie Lenman in the studio.
Produced by Morgan Burley
Image courtesy by Adelaide Fringe
