Tammy Franks – The Gay Panic Defence

The ‘Homosexual Advance Defence’ commonly known as the ‘Gay Panic’ defence is a part of provocation law that allows murder charges to be downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of an unwanted sexual advance by a member of the same sex.

On Tuesday the Queensland Parliament passed an amendment to the criminal code that outlaws the use of gay panic as partial defence. The change has been marked as a win for LGBT+ rights in Queensland and leaves SA as the last state in Australia to not change similar laws.

Greens MLC Tammy Franks, who has twice moved legislation on this issue, spoke out saying that the SA government failing to address this issue is an affront to LGBT+ individuals. She spoke to Radio Adelaide Breakfast on the issue.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes

Image Source: Ludovic Bertron