T2 Trainspotting – Movie review

Can you believe it was 20 years ago when black comedy cult classic Trainspotting came out?

The film followed the life Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 80s.



Now T2 Trainspotting picks up the story 2 decades later- Much has changed but just as much remains the same.

Our movie reviewer Jordan Curtis shared his thoughts with us in studio this morning.

