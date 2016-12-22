Syria Update – Felix Patrikeeff

There seems to be no end in sight for the war in Syria. While a second truce deal was struck between the Syrian government and the rebels last week, granting civilians safe passage out of Aleppo, several busses transporting civilians were bombed by rebel forces a few days later.

Efforts to halt the conflict are under way however, with Russia, Turkey and Iran commencing talks to intervene in the conflict.

Associate Professor Felix Patrikeeff from the University of Adelaide spoke to breakfast host Ian Newton this morning to give us an update on what’s going on over there.

Image: Christiaan Triebert

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen