Sven Kuusk: Encouraging you to explore the Cheer-Up Society

Our first Guest Speaker today was Andrew Natale who, amongst many things gave us a ‘heads-up’ about the recreated Cheer-Up Hut heading up to South Australia’s Riverland in late April 2017 as part of the Anzac Centenary Commemorations… but what was the Hut, and who was the remarkable organisation behind it?

Sven Kuusk, Lt Col (retired) was Head Curator at the Army Museum of South Australia in its early days, and was instrumental in preserving a lot of the history of the Cheer-Up Society. He’s here today to tell us about it.