Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist Sunday March 12th 2017
12 Mar 2017
Prepared and presented by Malcolm S Elliott
Track Artist Album
Jim Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio +One -Clark Terry
Wolverine Blues Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band A
Nearness of you Tamara Kuldin Love, Longing & Lullabies A
Fiddle Faddle Joe Chindamo Reflected Journey A
Midnight at the Oasis Hubert Laws Cafe Jazz
Basin Street Blues Louis Prima New Orleans
High Society Derek Dalton /SA Police Dixie Band Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band A
I can’t give you anything but Love Adelaide Hall /Fats Waller (organ) Adelaide Hall – A Centenary Celebration
Intermission Riff Stan Kenton That’s Jazz Vol 2
Ev’ry time we say goodbye Lena Horne The best of Lena Horne
What am I here for Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours
Toot, Toot, Tootsie Al Jolson Let me sing & I’m happy
Limehouse Blues Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours
Que Sera Tamara Kuldin Love, Longing & Lullabies
Riverboat Shuffle Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Greats
All Right Okay You Win Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East
Le Chateau de ma mere Janet Seidel The way you wear your hat A