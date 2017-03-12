Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist Sunday March 12th 2017

Prepared and presented by Malcolm S Elliott

Track Artist Album

Jim Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio +One -Clark Terry

Wolverine Blues Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band A

Nearness of you Tamara Kuldin Love, Longing & Lullabies A

Fiddle Faddle Joe Chindamo Reflected Journey A

Midnight at the Oasis Hubert Laws Cafe Jazz

Basin Street Blues Louis Prima New Orleans

High Society Derek Dalton /SA Police Dixie Band Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band A

I can’t give you anything but Love Adelaide Hall /Fats Waller (organ) Adelaide Hall – A Centenary Celebration

Intermission Riff Stan Kenton That’s Jazz Vol 2

Ev’ry time we say goodbye Lena Horne The best of Lena Horne

What am I here for Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours

Toot, Toot, Tootsie Al Jolson Let me sing & I’m happy

Limehouse Blues Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours

Que Sera Tamara Kuldin Love, Longing & Lullabies

Riverboat Shuffle Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Greats

All Right Okay You Win Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East