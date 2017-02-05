Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist Sunday February 5th 2017
05 Feb 2017
Prepared and presented by Malcolm S Elliott
Track Artist Album
Black Coffee Earl Hines Cafe Jazz
Clarinet Marmalade Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Greats
Drop me off in New Orleans Kermit Ruffins New Orleans
Sweet Georgia Brown Red Nichols That’s Jazz Vol 2
Georgia On My Mind James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra A
I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton New Orleans
There’ll never be another you Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours
Cantaloupe Island Herbie Hancock The Essential Herbie Hancock
Brotherhood of Man Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio+One -Clark Terry
It don’t mean a thing etype jazz At Last A
One World Joe Chindamo Reflected Journey A
This can’t be love Ellis Marsalis Cafe Jazz
I wish I could shimmy like my sister Kate Mugsey Spanier That’s Jazz Vol 2
Searching Mistaken Identity Hot food cool jazz A
Saturday Sailing James Morrison Postcards from Down Under A
Blues for Smedley Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio+One -Clark Terry