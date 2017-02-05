Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist Sunday February 5th 2017

Prepared and presented by Malcolm S Elliott

Track Artist Album

Black Coffee Earl Hines Cafe Jazz

Clarinet Marmalade Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Greats

Drop me off in New Orleans Kermit Ruffins New Orleans

Sweet Georgia Brown Red Nichols That’s Jazz Vol 2

Georgia On My Mind James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra James Morrison with his Academy Jazz Orchestra A

I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton New Orleans

There’ll never be another you Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours

Cantaloupe Island Herbie Hancock The Essential Herbie Hancock

Brotherhood of Man Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio+One -Clark Terry

It don’t mean a thing etype jazz At Last A

One World Joe Chindamo Reflected Journey A

This can’t be love Ellis Marsalis Cafe Jazz

I wish I could shimmy like my sister Kate Mugsey Spanier That’s Jazz Vol 2

Searching Mistaken Identity Hot food cool jazz A

Saturday Sailing James Morrison Postcards from Down Under A