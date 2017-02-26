Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist-26th February 2017
26 Feb 2017
Presenter Stephen Duff
Any queries contact stephen.duff439@gmail.com
Track Artist Album
Midnight in Moscow Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen Hit Parade (Roslin Records)
Samantha as above as above
Bad Penny Blues Humphrey Lyttelton The Best of Humphrey Lyttelton (Warner Bros)
March Hare as above as above
The Preacher Horace Silver The Best of Horace Silver (Bluenote)
Doodlin' as above as above
Cherokee CliffordBrown The Ultimate Collection (Burning Fire)
Parisian Thoroughfare as above Clifford Brown and Max Roach (UMG)
They Say It's Spring Blossom Dearie Diva (Verve)
I'm Hip as above as above
What's New Helen Merrill with Clifford Brown Helen Merrill (Trunk)
Born to be Blue as above as above
Blue Rondo a la Turk Al Jarreau Breakin' Away (Warner)
Take Five Al Jarreau The Very Best of Al Jarreau ( Warner)
The Nearness of You Tamara Kuldin Love, Longing and Lullabies (Independent) A
Que Sera Sera as above as above A
The Pearls Wynton Marsalis Mr Jelly Lord Standard Time Vol 6 (Columbia)
Deep Creek as above as above