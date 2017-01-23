Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist-22nd January 2017

Presenter Stephen Duff

Track Artist Album

Things To Come Dizzy Gillespie and his Orchestra The Ultimate Collection ( Stardust)

Someone to Watch Over Me Ella Fitzgerald George and Ira Gershwin Songbook (Universal)

Bebop Charlie Parker Quintet In a Soulful Mood (Music Club)

Tempus Fugit Bud Powell Dance of the Infidels (Chant Du Monde)

A Night in Tunsia Dexter Gordon Our Man In Paris (Bluenote)

Twisted Annie Ross We Loved You Madly (Hot Record Society)

Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars) Stan Getz/ Joao Gilberto Getz/Gilbert (Verve)

Parisian Thoroughfare Bud Powell Dance of the Infidels (Chant du Monde)

My Funny Valentine Chet Baker The Best of Chet Baker (Bluenote)

Money Jungle Duke Ellington Money Jungle (Bluenote)

Nature Boy Kurt Elling The Messenger (Bluenote)

look for the Silver Lining Chet Baker The Best of Chet Baker Sings (Bluenote)

Honeysuckle Rose Ella Fitzgerald with the Count Basie Orchestra Ella and Basie (Verve)

The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing Kurt Elling This Time It's Love (Bluenote)

My Favourite Things Tamara Kuldin Love,Longing and Lullabies (Thomas Music) A

You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To Helen Merrill Helen Merrill (EmArcy)

Take Five Carmen McRae with Paul Desmond Carmen McRae Sings Lover Man and other Billie Holiday and Dave Brubeck Compositions (Fresh Sounds Records)

Sophisticated Lady Michelle Nicolle Quartet A Flower is a Lovesome Thing (ABC) A

Cloudburst Lambert,Hendricks,Ross Essential Jazz Masters(Burning Fire)