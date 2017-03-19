Sunday Jazz Cafe Playlist-19th March 2017
19 Mar 2017
Presenters Stephen Duff and Matt Johnston
presenting Movie and TV Themes, West Coast Jazz and some great vocalese groups.
Any queries contact stephen.duff439@gmail.com
Track Artist Album
Mission Impossible Theme Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible and Other Thrilling Themes (Universal)
Perry Mason Theme Buddy Morrow The Essential Collection (Chrome Dream)
James Bond Theme The Monty Norman Orchestra James Bond Soundtrack (Puzzle Prod)
Touch of Evil Henry Mancini Jazz on Film Noir Vol 1-5 (Moochin' About)
The Main Theme from The Man with the Golden Arm Billy May and his Orchestra Big Hits and Highlights of 1956(Blue Orchid)
Martians Go Home Shorty Rogers and his Giants The Swinging Mr Rogers (Atlantic)
Parker's Mood King Pleasure King Pleasure Sings (Original Jazz Classics)
Things Ain't What They Used To Be Lambert, Hendricks and Ross Essential Jazz Masters (Burning Fire)
Birdland Manhattan Transfer Extensions(Atlantic)
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Charles Mingus Ah Um (Columbia)
Something Cool June Christy Something Cool (Bluenote)
Mardi Gras in New Orleans Professor Longhair and His Blues Rhumba Band Tipitina (Important Artists Records)
Round Midnight June Christy Misty Miss Christy (Bluenote)
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Jeff Beck Wired(Sony)
Mack the Knife Ella Fitzgerald The Complete Ella Live in Berlin (Verve)
Tipitina Professor Longhair and his Blues Rhumba Band Tipitina(Important Artist Records)
Broadway Boogie Woogie Aaron Diehl Time,Space and Continuum
Work Song The Cannon Adderley Quintet Them Dirty Blues(Capital)
Tupelo Honey Cassandra Wilson Something Blue(Bluenote)