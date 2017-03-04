Sunday Jazz Cafe – 5 March 2017

Presented by John Burke. Today we have a good mix of mainly modern and near contemporary jazz, a sprinkling of vocals, blues and good grooves. We open with the Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe classic – On the street where you live, performed by Teddy Edwards from his 1966 album Nothin’ but the truth, and close with the beautiful and slow tempo of Lament by Australian jazzers the David Rex Quartet from their 1998 album Collison Course. Happy listening and stay cool.

Track Artist Album

On the street where you live Teddy Edwards Nothin' but the truth (1966)

Feelin' Good Mary Stallings Feelin' Good (2015)

I want you back Harold Mabern Wailin' (1970)

Deedles' Blues The David Gardner Quartet Stand and be counted (2010) A

Samia Les McCann & Eddie Harris Les is more (1990)

What's the matter now? Cecile McLorin Salvant For one to love (2015)

Fugato Modern Jazz Quartet Lonely Woman (1962)

15 Minutes Juliann Kuchoki Blue Girl Green (2013)

But not for me Chet Baker Rhapsody in Blue (1993)

Embraceable You Frank Rosolino Rhapsody in Blue (1993)

Californian Blues Herb Alpert Fandango (1982)

Abstract Heart Herb Alpert Abstract Heart (1989)

African Summer Herb Alpert Hugh Masekela Herb Alpert Hugh Masekela (1978)

Yeh Yeh Etype Jazz Martini Blue (2014) A

Let's do it Janet Seidel Trio Delovely (2005) A

Little Sunflower Johnny Blas Vive Cubop! Jazz the Afro-Cuban Way (1999)