Sunday Jazz Cafe – 29 January 2017

Presented by John Burke. A smorgasboard of good modern jazz today and all by American artists, mainly drawn from albums released in the 1960s. The few exceptions are Horace Silver’s Quintet with Senor Blues from 1956, Sarah Vaughan with Whatever Lola wants recorded 1955, George Benson with Breezin’ from 1976, Ramsey Lewis with Tobacco Road from 1970 (noting that the Nashville Teens had a big hit in 1964), and our last track by Scott Hamilton – The shadow of your smile – recorded in 1980. Happy listening and stay cool.

Track Artist Album

Turn me loose Lionel Hampton Ork Newport Uproar! (1967)

Thai Silk Lionel Hampton Ork Newport Uproar! (1967)

Robbins Nest Oscar Peterson Trio Girl Talk (1967)

Travellin' Blues Carmen McRae Summit Sessions (Dave Brubeck) (1968)

Sonny's Blues Milt Jackson In a new setting (1964)

Whatever Lola wants Sarah Vaughan Verve Unmixed (2003)

Maiden Voyage Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage (1965)

I don't stand a ghost of a chance Count Basie Basic Basie (1969)

The boy from Ipanema Peggy Lee In the name of love (1964)

Extraordinary Blues Milt Jackson & Big Brass For someone I love (1963)

Island in the West Indies Lena Horne Lena Like Latin (1963)

Sunny Art Van Damme Ensemble Art & Four Brothers (1969)

Tobacco Road Ramsey Lewis Tobacco Road (1970)

Come dance with me Shirley Horn Shirley Horn with horns (1963)

Senor Blues Horace Silver Quintet Blue Note 50th Anniversary Collection - Funk & Blues Vol 3 1956-1967 (1989)

Born to be blue Chet Baker Baby Breeze (1964)

Breezin' George Benson Breezin' (1976)

Why don't you do right Debbie Moore My kind of Blues (1960)