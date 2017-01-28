Sunday Jazz Cafe – 29 January 2017

29 Jan 2017
Presented by John Burke. A smorgasboard of good modern jazz today and all by American artists, mainly drawn from albums released in the 1960s. The few exceptions are Horace Silver’s Quintet with Senor Blues from 1956, Sarah Vaughan with Whatever Lola wants recorded 1955, George Benson with Breezin’ from 1976, Ramsey Lewis with Tobacco Road from 1970 (noting that the Nashville Teens had a big hit in 1964), and our last track by Scott Hamilton – The shadow of your smile – recorded in 1980. Happy listening and stay cool.
Turn me loose
Lionel Hampton Ork
Newport Uproar! (1967)
Thai Silk
Lionel Hampton Ork
Newport Uproar! (1967)
Robbins Nest
Oscar Peterson Trio
Girl Talk (1967)
Travellin' Blues
Carmen McRae
Summit Sessions (Dave Brubeck) (1968)
Sonny's Blues
Milt Jackson
In a new setting (1964)
Whatever Lola wants
Sarah Vaughan
Verve Unmixed (2003)
Maiden Voyage
Herbie Hancock
Maiden Voyage (1965)
I don't stand a ghost of a chance
Count Basie
Basic Basie (1969)
The boy from Ipanema
Peggy Lee
In the name of love (1964)
Extraordinary Blues
Milt Jackson & Big Brass
For someone I love (1963)
Island in the West Indies
Lena Horne
Lena Like Latin (1963)
Sunny
Art Van Damme Ensemble
Art & Four Brothers (1969)
Tobacco Road
Ramsey Lewis
Tobacco Road (1970)
Come dance with me
Shirley Horn
Shirley Horn with horns (1963)
Senor Blues
Horace Silver Quintet
Blue Note 50th Anniversary Collection - Funk & Blues Vol 3 1956-1967 (1989)
Born to be blue
Chet Baker
Baby Breeze (1964)
Breezin'
George Benson
Breezin' (1976)
Why don't you do right
Debbie Moore
My kind of Blues (1960)
The Shadow of your smile
Scott Hamilton
Tenor Shoes (1980)