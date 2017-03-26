Sunday Jazz Cafe – 26 March 2017

26 Mar 2017
Presented by John Burke. A splendid mix today from artists popular in the 1940s right up to 2014, ranging from Sarah Vaughan and Count Basie to little known groups such as Chilcano (USA), Barney McAll / Badal Roy and Rufus Cappadocia (from Australia but based in the USA), Marc Moulin (Belgium) and pianist Iiro Ratale from Finland. We have also other Australian jazz stars in the Janet Seidel Trio and Etype Jazz, both from Adelaide, and swinging. A surprise inclusion is Dusty Springfield with one of her B Sides from 197o – Spooky. Stay Cool.
People get ready
Etype Jazz
Martini BLue (2014)
A
The Loosener
Abel Cross NeoBop Quintet
Abel Cross NeoBop Quintet (2012)
A
Do it the hard way
Kenny Drew Trio
Pal Joey (1957)
Get out of my life woman
Joe Williams with Thad Jones and the Mel Lewis Ork
Blue Break Beats Vol 3 (1997)
Nice work if you can get it
Sarah Vaughan
Sarah Vaughan (1998)
Just on of those things
Sarah Vaughan
Sarah Vaughan (1998)
It might as well be spring
Sarah Vaughan
Sarah Vaughan (1998)
Two for the Blues
Count Basie
Count Basie (1998)
Lullaby of Birdland
Count Basie
Count Basie (1998)
Don't fence me in
Janet Seidel Trio
Delovely (2005)
A
What is this thing called love
Janet Seidel Trio
Delovely (2005)
A
Sambalando
Chilcano
Madera Corazon (2011)
Is you is or Is you ain't my baby
Dinah Washington / Rae & Christian
Verve remixed (2002)
Painless
Barney McAll / Badal Roy / Rufus Cappadocia
Vivid (2006)
A
The beat goes on
Patricia Barber
Companion (1999)
I'm a woman
Peggy Lee
I'm a woman (1963)
Looze Blooze
Sam Keevers
Ears for Civil Engines (1996)
A
Welcome to the Club
Marc Moulin
I am you (2007)
Kingston Calypso
Count Basie
Basie meets Bond (1966)
James Bond Theme
Count Basie
Basie meets Bond (1966)
Spooky
Dusty Springfield
Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970 (2006)
Thinking of Misty
Iiro Ratale
Jazz from Finland 2013 (2013)