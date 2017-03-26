Sunday Jazz Cafe – 26 March 2017

Presented by John Burke. A splendid mix today from artists popular in the 1940s right up to 2014, ranging from Sarah Vaughan and Count Basie to little known groups such as Chilcano (USA), Barney McAll / Badal Roy and Rufus Cappadocia (from Australia but based in the USA), Marc Moulin (Belgium) and pianist Iiro Ratale from Finland. We have also other Australian jazz stars in the Janet Seidel Trio and Etype Jazz, both from Adelaide, and swinging. A surprise inclusion is Dusty Springfield with one of her B Sides from 197o – Spooky. Stay Cool.

People get ready Etype Jazz Martini BLue (2014) A

The Loosener Abel Cross NeoBop Quintet Abel Cross NeoBop Quintet (2012) A

Do it the hard way Kenny Drew Trio Pal Joey (1957)

Get out of my life woman Joe Williams with Thad Jones and the Mel Lewis Ork Blue Break Beats Vol 3 (1997)

Nice work if you can get it Sarah Vaughan Sarah Vaughan (1998)

Just on of those things Sarah Vaughan Sarah Vaughan (1998)

It might as well be spring Sarah Vaughan Sarah Vaughan (1998)

Two for the Blues Count Basie Count Basie (1998)

Lullaby of Birdland Count Basie Count Basie (1998)

Don't fence me in Janet Seidel Trio Delovely (2005) A

What is this thing called love Janet Seidel Trio Delovely (2005) A

Sambalando Chilcano Madera Corazon (2011)

Is you is or Is you ain't my baby Dinah Washington / Rae & Christian Verve remixed (2002)

Painless Barney McAll / Badal Roy / Rufus Cappadocia Vivid (2006) A

The beat goes on Patricia Barber Companion (1999)

I'm a woman Peggy Lee I'm a woman (1963)

Looze Blooze Sam Keevers Ears for Civil Engines (1996) A

Welcome to the Club Marc Moulin I am you (2007)

Kingston Calypso Count Basie Basie meets Bond (1966)

James Bond Theme Count Basie Basie meets Bond (1966)

Spooky Dusty Springfield Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970 (2006)