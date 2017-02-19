Sunday Jazz Cafe – 19 February 2017
19 Feb 2017
Presented by John Burke. Mostly modern jazz tracks today, something different, but an interesting mix, some tension, some squawking electronic riffs and some great songs. Watch out for John Stein & the Mingotan Project, John Serry, Incognito, and our last offering – Miroslav Bukovsky. Happy listening.
Track Artist Album
Blues Waltz Max Roach Jazz in 3/4 time (1957) (2005)
Julietta John Stein & the Minogatan Project Emotion (2014)
Care to Dance John Serry Exhibition (1979)
Recoleta John Stein & the Minogatan Project Emotion (2014)
The boy from Ipanema Diana Krall Quiet Nights (2009)
Wake up the city Icognito Jazz Funk (1981)
Fool's Gold Jacob Karlzon Trio Magic Moments 6: In the spirit of jazz (2013)
Weasil Donald Byrd Blue Break Beats (1992)
You're my everything Nicky Crayson Daydream (2001) A
Ode to Billy Joe Lou Donaldson Blue Break Beats Vol 3 (1997)
If you're here with me Bill Parton Trio Bill Parton Trio EP (2013) A
Light my fire Shirley Bassey Blue Break Beats Vol 3 (1997)
The Bird Dodge Jazzhead 2002 (2002) A
Riders in the sky Peggy Lee That old feeling (2001)
Lost in this love Patricia Barber Verse (2002)
I don't know enough about you Peggy Lee That old feeling (2001)
Bronte Cafe Mike Bukovsky Wanderlust (1993) A