Sunday Jazz Cafe – 15 January 2017

Presented by John Burke. Happy New Year for 2017. There is plenty of variety in today’s program – some Bossa Nova to start off with, smooth jazz, Blues and groove, a visit from the Rat Pack, Count Basie, Sy Oliver, Nelson Riddle and some special Australian talent in Janet Seidel, Melissa Forbes, Mark Ham, Julien Wilson, Graham Jesse and the unpronouncable Baecastuff. And there’s more – Eric Reed, Ella Fitzgerald, Lou Donaldson, Oscar Peterson, Stanley Turrentine, Wayne Shorter and Abdullah Ibrahim. Listen in and stay cool.

Track Artist Album

Vera Cruz Stanley Turrentine This is Jazz: Bossa Nova #29 (1997)

Miracle of the fishes Wayne Shorter This is Jazz: Bossa Nova #29 (1997)

Midnight Sun Janet Seidel The Art of Lounge Vol 3 (2001) A

Miami Beach Rhumba Janet Seidel The Art of Lounge Vol 3 (2001) A

Cosa Nostra (Our Thing) Eric Reed Musicale (1996)

Blackheart Blues Melissa Forbes No more Mondays (2005) A

Georgia on my mind Oscar Peterson Trio Night Train (1962)

Who's making love Lou Donaldson Blue Break Beats (1992)

Creole Rhapsody Julien Wilson Trio Swailing (2014) A

Reminiscing Mark Ham Growing Up (2004) A

Matinee Madness Graham Jesse In the Flow (2000) A

One for my baby Frank Sinatra The Rat Pack Collection (2006)

Please don't talk about me when I'm gone Dean Martin This time I'm swingin' (1960)

Something's gotta give Sammy Davis Jr The Rat Pack Collection (2006)

Bewitched Count Basie On the sunny side of the street (2006)

Soweto Abdullah Ibrahim Trio Cape Town Revisited (2000)

Mack the Knife Ella Fitzgerald Mack the Knife: Ella in Berlin (1960)