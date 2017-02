Sunday Jazz Cafe – 12 February 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Track Artist Album

The Sheik of Araby Benny's Boys Let's Dance A

Basin Street Blues Kenny Davern The Best Of Dixieland

Take My Hand, Precious Lord George Lewis Quartet The Best Of Dixieland

Jug Head Boogie Art Hodes' Back Room Boys The Funky Piano Of Art Hodes

Sugar Foot Stomp Art Hodes' Blue Note Jazzmen The Funky Piano Of Art Hodes

I Remember The Year That Clayton Delaney Died Minstrels Of Annie Street Original Tuxedo Rag

Annie Street Rock Tom Baker's San Francisco Jazz Band Tom Baker's San Francisco Jazz Band 1976-77 A

Milenberg Joys Creole Bells Bees' Knees A

Joseph Joseph Furbelows I Sing On The Cake A

Rose Room Django Reinhardt Hall Of Fame - Django Reinhardt

Gogo's Goggles Alain Goraguer Go Go Goraguer

It's Too Good To Talk About Now Janet Seidel Dear Blossom A

Since My Best Girl Turned Me Down Royal Garden Jazz Band East Of The Sun - Volume 1 A

Wouldn't It Be Loverly Andre Previn My Fair Lady

It Was Just One Of Those Things Ranee Lee Dark Divas

Give A Little Whistle Dave Brubeck Quartet Dave Digs Disney

The Joint Is Jumping Jake Hanna The Joint Is Jumping

With A Little Bit Of Luck Andre Previn My Fair Lady