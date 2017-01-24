Sun of Gaia FULL LIVE INTERVIEW

Rory (drums) and Nathan (bass) from Adelaide’s own SUN OF GAIA visited the studio for a live chat. Having moved a long way in the short year since their EP Corrode, Sun of Gaia are celebrating the release of their new single Perils at Producers Bar on Saturday 28th January. Rory and Nathan told MOSH about their many influences, their parts in the band, the writing process, their place in the Adelaide metal scene and gave some hints about an upcoming full-length from one of South Australia’s premier progressive/technical metal bands.