Sue Gilbey: Christie Walk – Sustainability & Urban Ecology – a great contribution to country and community!

In the heart of the city of Adelaide there sits a community of 27 homes on 2,000 sq m (half an acre). It was named Christie Walk to honour the memory of Scott Christie, an environmental activist. The development combines many ecologically sustainable and community enhancing features.

Sue Gilbey is delighted to be one of the Residents at Christie Walk, and tells us today how visitors from all over Australia are welcome to visit and appreciate just how the big picture of global thinking is realised in many details in this unique community.

NB: Keep an eye open for a follow-up interview onsite at Christie Walk in a couple of weeks time to explore the various features of this amazing community.