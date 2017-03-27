Subatomic Podcast – 27 March 2017

This week, Jack brings the hottest goss about the most alarmist news he could find (it’s alarmingly alarming). He also talks about a study concerning a species of bird, who have a certain call that signals to everyone to play and ‘high five’ (high wing?). Rohan finally gets around to talking about the HPV vaccine, as well as the two-bladed issue for mothers who have kids later in life (greater medical risks, but, better off children).