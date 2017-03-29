Study Break Playlist 29/03

Demi and Kyle take a break and discuss study habits. Demi starts a pop quiz with the audience. The Lads are joined by special guest Nicholas Howson to talk about how they like to study, as well as the ideal places around university to study.

Track Artist Album

Town Called Malice The Jam The Gift

Surgery of Love The Delta Riggs Active Galactic A

Perm Bruno Mars 24K Magic

Sugar Daddy Stephen Trask Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Original Broadway Recording)