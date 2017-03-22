Study Break Playlist 22/03
22 Mar 2017
Welcome to Study Break, we’re here to let you know what’s been happening on your campus and what events are coming up that you want to go to! Join Demi and Kyle for their first show as they answer those questions and chat about university life and news, while playing some rad tunes to enjoy a well-earned half hour study break. Catch us and get in touch on Twitter @austudybreak.
Track Artist Album
My Shot Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton
Circles Prairie Empire Circles - Single
Blue Boy Mac DeMarco Salad Days
Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds Celebrate
Funkytown Pseudo Echo Love An Adventure