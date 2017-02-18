ADLFringe Interview: “Stories In The Dark”

Local actors and members of new ensemble Live In The Dark, Lizzie Hay, Bec Mayo and Nathan O’Keefe kindly joined Lisa in the studio to have a chat about their debut work coming to Holden Street Theatres as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

“Stories In The Dark” promises to be a gentle and joyous, musical and magical journey into the world of storytelling in the dark. Part radio play and part tales before bed, this relaxed and intimate experience is the perfect antidote to the chaos of everyday life.

18th February to 5th March at Holden Street Theatres. Click here for further information and tickets.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell