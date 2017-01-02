‘Stories from Task Group Taji’: Explaining the New Zealand Defence Force involvement

02 Jan 2017

Task Group Taji is a combined Australian-New Zealand military training force located at the Taji Military Complex northwest of Baghdad.

Finding out more about New Zealand’s contribution to the combined force, why they are participating, and the tradition behind the famous ‘Haka’, is the aim when Captain Sharon Mascall-Dare chats today with one of the senior officers in the task group.

NZDF Haka Photo courtesy of Defence Force Image Gallery

